MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. A shooting took place Friday in Kabul, during the ceremony on Mujahedeen leader Abdul Ali Mazari death anniversary, attended by Prime Minister Abdullah Abdullah, Afghanistan’s 1TV reported.

According to the report, the Prime Minister of Afghanistan emerged unscathed from the shootout between the security forces and the unidentified assailants.

The reasons or other details are unknown at this moment. There have been no reports on victims yet.