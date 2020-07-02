Support for constitutional amendments shows that Putin’s work is approved - Cuban diplomat

HAVANA, July 2./TASS/. The Cuban leadership congratulates Russian nationals on the results of the nationwide vote on amendments to the Russian Constitution and believes that they indicate that people approve of the way President Vladimir Putin is leading the country, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said in a tweet on Thursday.

"Our most sincere congratulations to the Russian people and government for the overwhelming "Yes" victory in the constitutional referendum on July 1st. It reflects recognition to work of President Putin and his cabinet," the top diplomat blogged on Twitter.

The constitutional amendments have been supported by 77.92% of Russians who took part in the nationwide vote, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said after counting 100% of ballots on Thursday.

According to the election commission, 21.27% of voters were opposed to the amendments. The turnout was 65%, it said.

The nationwide vote on the constitutional amendments ended in Russia at 21:00 Moscow time on July 1, set under the presidential decree as the official voting day. Earlier, the ballot was scheduled for April 2020 but due to the coronavirus situation, it was moved up to the beginning of July. Furthermore, due to the Covid-19 situation, the voting period was extended for a week, from June 25 through July 1. The amendments will come into force if supported by more than one half of those who took part in the vote. There is no minimum voter turnout.