Russia calls on all parties to Yemen conflict to cease fire

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The Russian foreign ministry has urged all parties to the conflict in Yemen to agree to and establish a ceasefire, the diplomatic agency said in a statement Friday.

"Moscow is concerned by reports of escalation of violence in Yemen," the ministry noted. "We are calling on all parties to the conflict in Yemen to immediately cease all hostilities."

The Russian ministry also reaffirmed its principled position on "the necessity to urgently abandon the power struggle in Yemen and set up an inclusive inter-Yemeni negotiating process guided by the UN which will take into account interests of all key political forces as well as religious and regional groups of population of this country."

"We support intensification of mediation efforts to look for political ways out [of the crisis], with their success directly depending on lowering the level of confrontation and tensions in Yemen and around it," the ministry added.

The Russian agency also stressed that it intends "to continue comprehensively facilitate steps undertaken by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths to establish an inclusive and sustainable dialogue aimed at ensuring a complex and lasting resolution of numerous issues Yemen is facing now.".