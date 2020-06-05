More radical steps towards lifting coronavirus lockdowns expected in Moscow next week

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Moscow’s authorities make take more radical steps to lift the coronavirus lockdowns next week, as the morbidity rate is demonstrating positive dynamics, Mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin said on Friday.

"We see that the positive dynamics are preserved. We see decreasing pneumonia and COVID morbidity and decreasing mortality. Indeed, next week we can take a more radical, more serious decision," he said in an interview with the Vesti program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

As many as 1,855 more coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow during the past day. The incidence rate has been less than 2,000 cases for three days in a row. In all, Moscow has recorded 191,069 coronavirus cases, 2,806 coronavirus-associated deaths and 97,358 recoveries by now.

To date, a total of 449,834 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 212,680 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,528 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.