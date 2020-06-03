Retired police captain gunned down in Missouri riots

According to the report, the 77-year old retired police captain was killed Tuesday as he attempted to prevent a robbery of a jewel store, whose owner was his friend.

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Former police chief of the US town of Moline Acres (MO) David Dorn was shot by unidentified assailants during the riots over the death of African American George Floyd in Minneapolis (MN), ABC reported Wednesday.

Earlier, in another of the state’s cities, St. Louis, four police officers were injured. According to KTLA TV channel, at least 11 people died during the US riots.

Mass unrest has engulfed many US states over the death of an African-American Minneapolis man named George Floyd. He died after a police officer kneeled on his neck and choked him to death during the arrest. On May 26, all police officers involved in the deadly arrest were fired. Later, one of the policemen in question, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

To counter the riots, local law enforcement is often supported by the US National Guard. So far, 40 cities, including New York, have enacted a curfew.