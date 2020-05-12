CIS promptly responding to coronavirus pandemic, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) are responding to the coronavirus infection pandemic adequately and promptly, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday after a videoconference of the CIS foreign ministers.

"We noted that the CIS generally is responding to the changing situation quite promptly and is elaborating coordinated steps to combat the pandemic. The Coordinating Council on Sanitary Protection of Territories from Infectious Diseases that was set up not long ago with no relation to the coronavirus infection is operating quite actively," he said.

According to Lavrov, the Council had met in March and April, and planned to have a meeting in May. A working group on monitoring the current situation was set up under the Council.

"Today, we agreed to continue efforts to improve these mechanisms and strengthen the Commonwealth’s legal framework on issues of preventing and combating infectious diseases. In this connection, we agreed to accelerate the work on two draft agreements on cooperation in the area of sanitary protection of the CIS countries and on preventing and responding to emergency situations of epidemic character in the sphere of public health, which were suggested by Russia’s sanitary watchdog," he added.