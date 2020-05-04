Syria’s air defense systems repel Israeli missile attack near Aleppo - agency

TASS, May 5. Syrian air defense systems have repelled a missile attack of Israel in the northern province of Aleppo, SANA news agency reported on Monday.

According to the agency, the strikes were aimed at military storage facilities near the town of al-Safira situated to the north-east of Aleppo (360 km away from Damascus).

"Enemy jets appeared from the side of Athreya and were detected on radars. Air defense systems opened fire at the airborne targets," the report reads. It also specifies that Syrian military "are now clarifying the damage suffered in an aggressive attack of Israel."

The agency earlier reported that a scientific research center near Aleppo had been targeted by the strike as well.