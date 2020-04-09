Russia's envoy confirms that Donbass, Kiev agreed on prisoner exchange

MINSK, April 8. /TASS/. The parties to the Donbass conflict reached serious progress during Wednesday’s session of the Contact Group and they managed to agree on a prisoner swap, Russia's envoy to the Contact Group Boris Gryzlov said.

"The Contact Group and working subgroups held their sessions in the videoconference format. Unfortunately, there has been no serious progress yet in the dialogue between Kiev and Donbass," Gryzlov said.

"However, representatives of Kiev, Donetsk and Lugansk have principally coordinated the lists of detained persons for exchange," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the ombudsperson of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Daria Morozova said that Donetsk and Kiev agreed to exchange prisoners on the "10 for 8" basis by Easter.