Ukraine hands over new prisoner exchange lists to Contact Group

KIEV, January 30. /TASS/. Kiev has handed over new prisoner exchange lists to the Contact Group for settlement in eastern Ukraine in order to hold a new prisoner swap with Donbass, Ukrainian Presidential Aide Andrei Yermak said, quoted by Ukrayinska Pravda daily.
"Yesterday, the list was handed over at the session of the Trilateral Contact Group," the Ukrainian presidential aide stated.
According to Yermak, the talks on the prisoner swap are held both with Russia and the Donbass republics.
On January 23, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated that Russia and Ukraine had already launched talks on a new stage of prisoner exchange, adding that the Ukrainian government had also prepared a second prisoner swap list for discussion with representatives of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) at the Contact Group.
Earlier, envoy of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) to the humanitarian subgroup of the Contact Group for settlement in Donbass Olga Kobtseva informed that participants in the talks had agreed to exchange lists of detained persons for their further verification during a meeting on Wednesday in Minsk. The first major prisoner swap in two years between the self-proclaimed Donbass republics and Kiev took place on December 29, 2019. The Donbass republics handed over 76 prisoners for Kiev’s 124.