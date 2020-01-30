Ukraine hands over new prisoner exchange lists to Contact Group

KIEV, January 30. /TASS/. Kiev has handed over new prisoner exchange lists to the Contact Group for settlement in eastern Ukraine in order to hold a new prisoner swap with Donbass, Ukrainian Presidential Aide Andrei Yermak said, quoted by Ukrayinska Pravda daily.

"Yesterday, the list was handed over at the session of the Trilateral Contact Group," the Ukrainian presidential aide stated.

According to Yermak, the talks on the prisoner swap are held both with Russia and the Donbass republics.