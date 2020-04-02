Israel's health minister tests positive for coronavirus — media

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. /TASS/. Israel's Health Minister Yaakov Litzman has tested positive for novel coronavirus COVID-19, Israel's Kan radio station reported on Thursday citing Litzman's press service.

Litzman's wife also tested positive for coronavirus. The minister will continue working from home as per doctors' recommendations.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has increased by 710 in the past day and reached 6,092. The death toll climbed to 25. According to Israel's Health Ministry, 95 people remain in a serious condition while 241 people recovered.

