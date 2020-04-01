Russia and Qatar making all efforts to return Russians home — diplomat

Russian embassy taking measures to help Russian citizens at New York airport — ambassador

MOSCOW, April 1. /TASS/. Russian agencies and Qatar's authorities are making maximum efforts to organize evacuation of Russian citizens from Doha, Russian Foreign Ministry's official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS on Wednesday.

"Work is underway to unblock the situation with Russian citizens in Qatar. Russian agencies and Qatar's authorities are making maximum efforts so that Russian citizens may leave for Russia," Zakharova said.

Earlier reports said that around 380 Russian citizens are waiting at the Doha airport to fly to Russia.