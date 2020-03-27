Switzerland’s coronavirus cases jump by almost 1,500 in past 24 hours

GENEVA, March 27. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Switzerland increased by 1,447 in the past 24 hours to bring the total to 12,161, while the death toll rose by 36 to reach 197, the Swiss health agency said Friday. "Currently, 12,161 tested positive and 197 people died," the agency said. In accordance with the data available on March 26, the country had 10,714 cases and 161 deaths. Switzerland reported its first coronavirus case on February 25.

Read also Italy allows malaria and HIV drugs for coronavirus treatment

The average age of coronavirus patients in the country is 52. There is an especially high number of cases in the 50-59 age group. The infection map revealed by the agency on Friday shows that the canton of Ticino on the Italian border is the most affected (on average, 473.8 cases per every 100,000 inhabitants). The canton of Vaud comes second (334.2). They are followed by Basel-Stadt (309.6), Geneva (250.5) and Graubunden (203.7). High levels of infection are reported from Liechtenstein (148.5), included in the Swiss' daily statistics. La Tribune de Geneve daily is monitoring the death toll and cases in the country, saying that 67 people died in Ticino, 21 — in Vaud and Geneva each, and 13 — in Basel-Stadt. The Swiss government on March 20 tightened rules to combat coronavirus spread, however, stopped short of imposing a total lockdown. Public gatherings of more than five people outside homes are banned, while people should observe social distancing of two meters. Perpetrators are fined by the police. The emergency is declared until April 19, while restaurants, bars, museums and cinemas are shut down. Educational facilities are closed until April 4.

Read also UK health secretary tests positive for COVID-19