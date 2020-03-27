UK health secretary tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON, March 27. /TASS/. UK Secretary of State for Health & Social Care Matt Hancock has confirmed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Following medical advice, I was advised to test for coronavirus. I’ve tested positive. Thankfully my symptoms are mild and I’m working from home & self-isolating," he wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson informed that he had tested positive for the virus. Johnson is also experiencing mild symptoms of the disease, he has self-isolated at his residence on 10 Downing Street. He has recently met with Hancock.