UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says infected with coronavirus

LONDON, March 27. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 55, announced Friday that his coronavirus tests were positive.
"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus," he tweeted. "I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus."
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government's response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
