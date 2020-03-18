Number of coronavirus cases in the world exceeded 200,000, WHO reports

"The WHO received reports of more than 200,000 cases; 8,000 people have died," he said.

GENEVA, March 18. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus infection cases in the world has exceeded 200,000, while 8,000 people have died, the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced Wednesday.

"Many nations have faced an escalation of the epidemic and feel overloaded. We hear you," the WHO head noted.

He underscored that "the WHO continues to recommend that all confirmed COVID-19 cases that run in light form, be isolated in hospitals, if possible."

If it is not possible, then countries can use public buildings for isolation and treatment of patients with light form of the disease.

In case if hospitals are overcrowded, then therapy may take place at home. The WHO believes that countries must adopt "comprehensive approach" in fighting the coronavirus.

Speaking about development of antiviral medicine, Ghebreyesus disclosed that the WHO and its partners set up research of treatment methods "in many countries."

"This is a big international research, directed at collecting required reliable data, that will show which treatment is most effective," the Director General said, adding that the Organization has called this research "Solidarity."

According to Ghebreyesus, a number of nations, including Argentina, Iran, Canada, France and Switzerland have confirmed their participation.

The WHO head expressed his satisfaction with replenishment of coronavirus fight fund, which has been set up last week. Currently, $43 million have been transferred to the fund by 173,000 private people and organizations.

Calling the coronavirus an "unprecedented" threat, he also said that "this is an unprecedented opportunity to act together against a common enemy."

The coronavirus outbreak, which began in late 2019 in China, has spread to over 130 countries and the WHO recognized it as a global pandemic. Russia has registered 147 infection cases so far.