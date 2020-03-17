China reports 21 newly confirmed novel coronavirus cases in past day — authorities

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The number of newly confirmed novel coronavirus cases in China stands at 21 in the past 24 hours, in 20 of them the infection has been brought from abroad, China’s National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

A total of 13 people died of the infection in the reported period. Some 930 patients recovered in the past day.

The overall number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 80,881, and 68,869 of them have already recovered. A total of 3,226 people died.

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Cases of the new coronavirus have also been reported from about 130 countries and territories, including Russia, which has 93 coronavirus cases. The World Health Organization says that the novel coronavirus cases across the globe have exceeded 170,000, with more than 6,000 deaths. The WHO has officially described the situation with the novel coronavirus as a pandemic.