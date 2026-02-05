Trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan reached $23.4 bln in 2025 — ambassador

ASTANA, February 5. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Kazakhstan reached $23.4 bln in 2025, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to the Russian Federation, Dauren Abayev, announced, adding that 95% of all settlements between the two countries was conducted in national currencies.

"Our close and long-term trade ties are confirmed by the annual growth in the share of national currencies in mutual settlements between the two countries - up to 95% in 2025. Therefore, mutual trade has effectively reached approximately 12 trillion tenge, or 1.8 trillion rubles ($23.4 bln)," the diplomat wrote in an article published in the newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda.

According to him, Kazakhstan and Russia "are striving to reach an important milestone - increasing trade turnover to $30 billion."

The ambassador noted that, overall, in 2025, in Kazakhstan's foreign trade, "Russia ranked first in imports, second in trade turnover, and third in exports."

According to Abayev, the two sides "have developed a solid joint portfolio, comprising 175 projects with a total investment of approximately $57 billion."

"Our economic cooperation with Russia is filled with deep trust. We have no such scale of cooperation with any other country," the diplomat stressed.