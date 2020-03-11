WHO chief officially characterizes COVID-19 as a pandemic

GENEVA, March 11. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially characterized the situation with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as a pandemic, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated during Wednesday’s briefing in Geneva.

"WHO has been assessing this outbreak around the clock and we are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity, and by the alarming levels of inaction," the WHO chief stated.

"We have therefore made the assessment that COVID-19 can be characterized as a pandemic," he said.