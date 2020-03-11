Sweden reports a total of 399 coronavirus cases in the country

STOCKHOLM, March 11. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Sweden has reached 399, the SVT TV channel informed on Wednesday.

In the past 24 hours, 35 new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the southern province of Skane. The number of those infected in the area has doubled: currently, there are 60 reported cases of coronavirus. The majority of those infected returned from Italy or were in direct contact with the people who contracted the virus in Italy.

In Stockholm, the number of those infected has reached 207, while 48 cases have been recorded in the Vastra Gataland County and 22 cases have been reported in the Varmland County.

On Tuesday, Swedish health authorities upgraded the risk assessment for the novel coronavirus spreading within the country from moderate to very high. The decision came after the first reports of patients whose infection could not be linked to international travel.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. According to Chinese authorities, about 80,700 people have been infected with the virus in the country. The death toll has exceeded 3,100, while about 59,900 patients have recovered. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global health emergency and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 100 countries, including Russia. The largest outbreaks of COVID-19 outside of China have been detected in South Korea, Iran and Italy. According to WHO, the total amount of people infected has surpassed 110,000 globally, while over 4,000 people have died.