US encouraged by Russian-Turkish ceasefire in Syria's Idlib — spokesperson

WASHINGTON, March 6. /TASS/. The United States is encouraged by reports of a Russian-Turkish ceasefire in Syria's Idlib province, a spokesperson for the US Department of State told TASS on Thursday.

"We are encouraged by reports today of a Turkish-Russian ceasefire in Idlib, which we hope will help deescalate a very dangerous situation and relieve the dire humanitarian crisis," the spokesperson said.

"The United States looks forward to discussing the details of this development with our NATO Ally Turkey, which has sought an enduring ceasefire. Of utmost importance now are the actions on the ground by [Syrian President Bashar] Assad and his supporters, which will show whether an enduring ceasefire will be achieved," the spokesperson added.

"The only way to solve the conflict is through a nationwide ceasefire and a negotiated political solution pursuant to UNSCR [United Nations Security Council Resolution] 2254," the spokesperson stressed.

On Thusday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed on introducing a ceasefire regime and several other measures aimed at settling the situation in Syria's Idlib province.