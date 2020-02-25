Russia strictly observes principle of non-interference into US domestic affairs — official

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia strictly observes the principle of non-interference into sovereign affairs of the United States, sealed almost 90 years ago, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for International Cooperation in Information Security Andrei Krutskikh told the Kommersant daily.

"We strictly and meticulously observe the principle of non-interference into the domestic affairs of the United States, sealed back on November 16, 1933, when Soviet Russia and the United States restored their diplomatic relations," he said. "The [Russian] president has repeatedly stressed that Russia had never interfered and was not going to interfere into US internal affairs, including electoral processes."

"In order to have this issue settled once and for all, we, on our part, expressed readiness to publish technical correspondence on this subject and to have it examined by experts, journalists and the public in Russia and the United States, and suggested this move to Washington," the Kremlin envoy said. "Regretfully, Washington’s answer was ‘no,’ and they justified it by the sensitivity of those files."

"We have repeatedly suggested the US side to sit at the negotiating table and discuss every concrete accusation, to find it out what was done and what was not done at the level of experts, not through the media," Krutskikh said. "We also suggested exchanging political guarantees of non-interference into each other’s affairs, similar to those given in 1933."

According to the Kremlin envoy, Washington "rejected this initiative and keeps declining proposals to negotiate."

American intelligence agencies continuously hurl accusations at Russia of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. In May 2017, the US Department of Justice announced that former FBI Chief Robert Mueller had been appointed as special counsel to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 American election. In the end, Mueller came up empty-handed, admitting that there was no evidence that US President Donald Trump had colluded with the Russian government to win the election. Trump and key members of his team have repeatedly rejected all the accusations concerning any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Moscow has also refuted these allegations.