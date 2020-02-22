Russian Pantsyr-S1 systems arrive in Serbia - defense minister

BELGRADE, February 22. /TASS/. The first batch of the Russian Pantsyr-S1 surface-to-air missile/gun systems has arrived in Serbia, Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin said on Saturday.

"The first batch of the Pantsyr-S1 system has arrived at the Batajnica airfield," the ministry’s press service quoted him as saying. "Purchasing this defensive weapons, one-of-its-kind in the region, Serbia continues to strengthen its defense might and deterrence potential. This way we enhance our capability to remain a military neutral state, which is the fundamental security position of the Serbian Army Supreme Commander-in-Chief Aleksandar Vucic, as well as of our government and parliament."

According to the Serbian mass media, two out of six Pantsyr-S1 systems Serbia had bought from Russia reached Serbia via Bulgaria’s airspace on Saturday. The final agreements on the supplies of these systems were reached during Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s visit to Belgrade on February 17.

Serbian soldiers have already undergone corresponding training and are not prepared to wor with the new weapons.

The Pantsyr-S1 (NATO reporting name: SA-22 Greyhound) is a ground-based self-propelled surface-to-air missile/gun system designated to shield military and civilian facilities, including long-range air defense systems, from all modern and future air attack weapons.

The Pantsyr mounted on the truck chassis for greater mobility is armed with two 30mm guns, each of which is capable of firing up to 40 rounds per second, as well as 12 anti-aircraft missiles.