North Korea’s new ambassador arrives in Moscow - embassy

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. North Korea’s newly appointed Ambassador Sin Hong Chol has arrived in Moscow, the country’s embassy in Moscow told TASS on Wednesday.

"The ambassador has arrived in Moscow and is getting ready for work," the diplomatic mission said.

North Korea’s former Ambassador to Russia Kim Hyung Jun returned home in May 2019 to head the foreign affairs department of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea. Sin Hong Chol is a career diplomat. Since 2014, he had been North Korea’s deputy foreign minister.