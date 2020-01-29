European Parliament approves Brexit agreement

BRUSSELS, January 29. /TASS/. During its plenary session on Wednesday, the European Parliament voted to approve the agreement on the United Kingdom’s withdrawal from the European Union (BREXIT), a TASS correspondent reported.

In order to complete the EU ratification procedure, the document is to get the formal approval from the Council of the European Union.

The UK was set to leave the EU on March 29, 2019; however, this date has been postponed multiple times due to UK lawmakers being unable to agree on Brexit conditions. The situation changed after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s party received the majority in parliament after the December snap election. Now, the country is approved to leave the EU in late January, and a transition period between the UK and the EU will kick off, during which the relations will not undergo any major changes. The transition period is set to end on December 31, with London expected to come to an agreement with Brussels regarding a new trade agreement.