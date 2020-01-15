Israel's Air Force responsible for missile attack in Syria's Homs — media

MOSCOW, January 15. /TASS/. /TASS/. A missile attack at the T-4 military aerodrome in the east of Syria's Homs province was delivered by Israel's Air Force, SANA news agency reported on Wednesday citing sources in the Syrian military.

"Israeli aviation carried out a new aggression against Syria by attacking the T-4 military aerodrome from the Al-Tanf region bordering Jordan and Iraq," the source said. "Our missile defense systems have repelled the missile attack and struck several aerial targets of the enemy," he added.

SANA's military source said that Israel's Air Force launched an attack on Tuesday at 1:10pm local time. Four missiles landed on the territory of the T-4 aerodrome in Syria's Homs province, which resulted in material damage. No reports have been made yet about casualties.

In June last year, Israeli Air Force delivered an air strike at the T-4 base in Syria's Homs province, killing one Syrian servicemen and injuring two others. Moreover, an ammunition depot was damaged, along with two buildings, military equipment and aerodrome's infrastructure. The Syrian Foreign Ministry then sent an address to the UN Security Council notifying it about the incident.