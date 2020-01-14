UK, Germany, France launch dispute resolution mechanism within JCPOA

LONDON, January 14. /TASS/. The UK, Germany and France are launching a dispute resolution mechanism within the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear deal, the joint statement by the countries’ foreign ministers published on Tuesday informs.

"We have therefore been left with no choice, given Iran’s actions, but to register today our concerns that Iran is not meeting its commitments under the JCPoA and to refer this matter to the Joint Commission under the Dispute Resolution Mechanism, as set out in paragraph 36 of the JCPoA," the message says.