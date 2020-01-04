Libya’s Field Marshal Haftar announces all-out mobilization - TV

CAIRO, January 4. /TASS/. Commander of the Libyan National Army Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar announces the nation-wide mobilization to counter any aggression from the outside, Al Arabiya TV Channel reports.

"The battle for Tripoli is coming to its end. Nobody should have doubts that the capital will be liberated," Haftar said. "We accept the challenge and I announce countering and the general mobilization against any foreign troops that will be sent to our country," he added.

The Turkey’s parliament passed earlier a bill that would allow the government to send troops to Libya. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said on numerous occasions before that Turkey was ready to send troops to Libya at Tripoli’s request. On November 28, Ankara and Tripoli signed a memorandum on cooperation, which particularly covers the defense field.

Currently, Libya has two supreme executive authorities, namely the internationally-recognized Tripoli-based Government of National Accord headed by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and the interim government of Abdullah al-Thani, seated in the east of the country, along with the elected parliament, which is supported by the Libyan National Army headed by Haftar.