Japan to double number of mutual visits with Russia to 400,000, says minister

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Japan plans to double the number of mutual visits with Russia by 2023 to 400,000 people, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said at the 15th plenary session of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic issues on Wednesday.

"Next year is the long-awaited year of Japanese-Russian trans-regional and twin-city exchanges <...>. Let the Japanese-Russian ties expand their geography to all parts of the country. I will be trying to double the number of mutual visits by 2023 to 400,000 people per year in cooperation with (Russian Economic Development) Minister (Maksim) Oreshkin," he said.