Zelensky supports changing Minsk Agreements

Kiev will prepare proposals on amending Minsk Agreements by next Normandy Four summit

KIEV, December 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has said he thinks it is necessary to change the Minsk Agreements.

"It will be very difficult, but we can and we must change them," Zelensky told "1+1" TV channel when asked about whether the Minsk Agreements should be amended.

The Minsk Agreements lay at the basis of conflict settlement in Donbass. They envisage complete ceasefire, withdrawal of weaponry, amnesty, restoration of economic ties, adopting a comprehensive consitutional reform in Ukraine which would result in decentralization with a special status for separate parts of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.