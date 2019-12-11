Kiev will prepare proposals on amending Minsk Agreements by next Normandy Four summit

KIEV, December 11. /TASS/. Ukraine will prepare proposals on amending the Minsk Agreements by the next Normandy Four summit planned for March 2020, Kiev's envoy to the Contact Group's political subgroup Alexey Reznikov said on Wednesday.

"We will definitely write up those proposals, they were even ready in the president's initiatives," Reznikov told "Obschestvennoye TV" channel. "The homework that the sides agreed to do, may be completed by March," he added.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said earlier that he has a different understanding of the sequence of implementing the points in the Minsk Agreements, in particular concerning the issues of returning the control over the border to Ukraine and holding local elections in Donbass.

The Normandy Four (Russia, Ukraine, Germany, France) summit was held on December 9 in Paris. The participants in the summit adopted a communique that stresses that the Minsk Agreements remain the basis for the work in the Normandy format. The leaders also agreed to continue talks at the highest level in four months.