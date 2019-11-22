EU clearing informational space from Russian media — Russia's OSCE envoy

VIENNA, November 22. /TASS/. The European Union continues to clear its informational space from Russia's media, Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Alexander Lukashevich said on Thursday.

"The European Union continues to follow doctrines on clearing its informational space from Russian media under the pretext of fight against misinformation. Brussels issues different documents, like the code of countering misinformation, code of self-regulating of online platforms, and so on, that establish framework political conditions for a witch hunt in the media sphere," Lukashevich said at the session of the OSCE Permanent Council.

He added that the EU is simultaneously financing groups that de facto fight against alternative opinions in the media. Lukashevich said that the East Stratcom Task Force is an example of such group. "At the same time, the European Union itself is actively engaging in propaganda, in particular, by planning to finance a TV channel in the Russian language that aims to convey EU's values to the Russian-speaking audience," the diplomat noted.

Lukashevich also noted "the reports by largest telecommunications companies (Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Mozilla, Twitter and seven European companies), recently published by the European Commission, on fighting against misinformation in accordance with Brussels' tasks." "Nothing sensational happened. Over the last year, neither commercial operators nor European politicians were able to present concrete evidence that Russia's spreads misinformation. At the same time, one should not doubt that the search for 'misdeeds' will continue," he concluded.