Russia and US will resolve consular issues on mutually acceptable basis — embassy

WASHINGTON, November 21. /TASS/. Russian and US diplomats have confirmed interest in looking for solutions on the mutually acceptable basis at consultations on consular and legal issues in Washington, the press service of the Russian Embassy in the US said on Thursday.

Russia's Foreign Ministry was represented by head of the Consular department Ivan Volynkin, and the United States — by Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Carl Risch.

"Talks were held in a business-like, non-confrontational manner," the press service said. "Both sides confirmed interest in looking for mutually acceptable solutions on the relevant issues," the press service added.