UN committee passes resolution calling on US to promptly issue visas to foreign diplomats

UNITED NATIONS, November 20. /TASS/. The United Nations General Assembly Sixth Committee has passed a resolution calling on the US to promptly issue visas to foreign diplomats, including Russians, a TASS correspondent reported.

The resolution expressed "serious concern regarding the non-issuance of entry visas to certain representatives of certain Member States."

According to the resolution, the UN General Assembly "expects he prompt issuance by the host country of entry visas to all representatives of Member States and members of the Secretariat… and, in a timely manner, to enable persons assigned as members of permanent missions or recruited to serve in the Secretariat to take up their assignments as promptly as possible and to enable representatives of Member States to travel to New York on United Nations business, and notes that the Committee anticipates that the host country will continue to enhance efforts, including visa issuance, to facilitate the participation of representatives of Member States in other United Nations meetings, as appropriate.".