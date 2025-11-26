Federal Treasury to accept payments to budget system in digital ruble from January 1, 2026

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Treasury is ready to accept payments to the budget system in the digital ruble from January 1, 2026, head of the Treasury Roman Artyukhin said at a meeting with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"This year also saw the first payments in the digital ruble. Starting January 1, 2026, we, together with the Bank of Russia, are also ready to accept payments to the budget system in the digital ruble," he said.

Artyukhin also spoke about the digital treasury, a set of powers implemented using the largest state information systems, namely the electronic budget, and the unified procurement system. Digital solutions ensure the fulfillment of all state obligations in a stable and timely manner, he noted.