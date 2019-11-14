Five rockets fired from Gaza into Israel, two intercepted, says IDF

TEL AVIV, November 14. /TASS/. Five missiles were launched on Thursday by radicals from the Gaza Strip into Israel several hours after a truce was agreed on. Two of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system, the army’s press service reported.

"Five rockets were just fired at Israel from Gaza," the IDF press service said, adding that the Iron Dome air defense system intercepted two missiles from the rocket barrage.

A ceasefire agreement in Gaza was reached last night thanks to Egyptian intermediary efforts, which came into effect at 05:30 am local time (06:30 am Moscow time) on Thursday. This attack became the first one from Palestinian radicals since the truce, The Times of Israel newspaper reported.

According to the Israeli army, radicals from the Gaza Strip launched at least 450 rockets into Israeli territory, most of which were intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system. In response, Israeli servicemen hit dozens of Islamic Jihad’s facilities in Gaza. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 32 people were killed in the Israeli strikes. The Israel Defense Force (IDF) press service reported that about 20 of them were terrorists who launched rockets.