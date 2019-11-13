Indian premier says he had excellent meeting with Putin

BRASILIA, November 13. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday he had had "an excellent meeting" with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Brazil’s federal capital, Brasilia.

"Had an excellent meeting with President Putin. During our talks, we reviewed the full range of India-Russia relations," Modi said in a Twitter post.

"India and Russia are cooperating extensively in areas such as trade, security and culture. The people of our nations will benefit due to close bilateral ties," the premier added in a message, released in two languages - English and Russian.

The leaders of Russia and India met in Brasilia on the sidelines of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit.

During the meeting, Modi told Putin he would with pleasure accept the invitation to attend next year’s Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, marking the 75th anniversary of victory over the Nazi Germany. Modi also said he was glad to have frequent meetings with Putin, which provide an opportunity to discuss both bilateral issues and the international agenda.