LPR sees no point in holding videoconference of humanitarian subgroup with Kiev

LUGANSK, November 12. /TASS/. There is no point in holding a videoconference by the Contact Group's humanitarian subgroup on November 13 as the Ukrainian side does not fulfill its obligations, envoy of the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) to the humanitarian subgroup Olga Kobtseva said on Tuesday.

"We consider holding a videoconference tomorrow impractical since Ukraine still has not fulfilled the obligations that it took upon itself at the last Minsk meeting on October 29 and still has not provided any information about the situation with detained persons," LuganskInformCenter quoted Kobtseva as saying.

She added that Kiev is delaying the process of prisoner exchange.

Press secretary of Ukraine's envoy to the Contact Group Daria Olifer said on Tuesday that Kiev suggested to hold a videoconference of the humanitarian subgroup on November 13 since the subgroup did not meet in the framework of the last round of the Minsk talks.

Only three subgroups - politicial, economic and security - met in the Belarusian capital. The issues discussed at those sessions were submitted to the Contact Group for consideration.