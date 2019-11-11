Interpol notified of arrest of Ukrainian radical nationalist in Poland

"The National Central Bureau of Interpol has been notified of the arrest of Igor Mazur by the Polish law enforcement," the source said.

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The National Central Bureau of Interpol has been notified of the arrest of one of the leaders of Ukrainian radical organization "Ukrainian National Assembly - Ukrainian People's Self-Defense" (outlawed in Russia) Igor Mazur, a source in the law enforcement informed TASS on Monday.

Mazur was detained by the Polish border service on Saturday at the request of Russia. He is accused of involvement in the activity of illegal armed groups on the territory of Chechnya in 1994-1995. Polish officials vowed that they would investigate the case in accordance with the norms of international law. Several Polish politicians and public figures have spoken against Mazur’s extradition to Russia, claiming that Russia has been using Interpol mechanisms with political aims.

In 2014, Mazur headed the Right Sector (organization outlawed in Russia) branch in the Kiev Region. He was an active participant of protests in central Kiev in the winter of 2014. Since May 2014, he took part in the hostilities in Donbass. In November 2016, he was appointed deputy chairman of the Ukrainian National Assembly - Ukrainian People's Self-Defense.

On November 10, a spokesperson for the district court of the Polish city of Lublin informed TASS that the court would not consider Mazur’s case as the prosecutor’s office had rescinded its appeal for his arrest. Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Lyudmila Denisova reported on her Telegram channel that Mazur was granted parole and is now under supervision of the Ukrainian Consul General in Lublin. She added that for the period of consideration of the extradition request, Mazur would remain at the Ukrainian consulate.