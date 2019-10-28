Consequences of US recklessness in Middle East are yet to unfold, says Lavrov

According to Lavrov, Washington’s activities in the Middle East have destroyed many regional states, gave rise to rampant terrorism, washed out a unique ethnic and religious mosaic and created a large-scale migration crisis.

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. The consequences of reckless actions that the US and its allies have taken in the Middle East are yet to unfold, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing a meeting of the Academic Board of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, dedicated to the 90th anniversary of late Russian politician Yevgeny Primakov.

"The consequences of reckless activities by the US and its allies remain to be overcome. As you know, we are tackling this issues, first and foremost, by facilitating efforts to root out terrorism in Syria, resolve the country’s humanitarian problems, promote the return of refugees and launch a political process, which we expect to begin with the start of the Constitutional Committee’s activities in Geneva later in the week," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.

Spokeswoman for the UN Special Envoy for Syria Jennifer Fenton said earlier that the opening ceremony of the Syrian Constitutional Committee’s first meeting was scheduled to take place in Geneva on October 30.

Syrian Constitutional Committee

The Syrian Constitutional Committee was established under a decision made by participants in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in January 2018. The 150-member committee includes representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition, as well as civil society members. Each of the three groups holds one-third of seats in the committee and will appoint experts to hold closed door consultations in Geneva.