Russia sends 300 military police officers from Chechnya to Syria — defense ministry

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. Russia has sent around 300 more military police officers from Chechnya to Syria to perform special tasks in the 30-kilometer zone on the Syrian-Turkish border, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Around 300 military police officers from the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation stationed in the Chechen Repubic have arrived in the Syrian Arab Republic to carry out special tasks," the defense ministry said adding that military police officers departed Russia from an aerodrome in North Ossetia.

Military transport aircraft also delivered over 20 Tigr and Tayfun-U armored vehicles to the Hmeymim airbase from aerodromes in the Rostov and Krasnodar regions.

Military police officers will start fulfilling their tasks soon. The defense ministry said they will ensure security, maintain order and patrol assigned areas. They will also assist Kurdish units in withdrawing from the 30-kilometer zone on the Syrian-Turkish border.

The first group of Russian military police officers arrived in Syria on October 23.