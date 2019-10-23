Russia's defense ministry publishes map of Russian patrol zone in Syria

The patrolling will be carried out on the Syrian territories 10 kilometers away from the Turkish border

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has published a map showing the patrol zone of the Russian military police, which arrived today in northeastern Syria in accordance with the agreement between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The document notes that the Russian and Turkish military will patrol the 10-km wide area near the Syrian-Turkish border.

Read also Turkey and Russia will carry out joint patrolling in Syria, says Erdogan

The map demonstrates the positions of Syrian border guards along the border, the zone of withdrawal of Kurdish formations and the borders of Operation Peace Spring. Turkey’s Peace Spring military operation in northeastern Syria is ending, further developments depend on the Kurds withdrawing their military formations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday on the outcomes of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.