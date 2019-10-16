Paris, Berlin insist Turkish operation in Syria must be ceased, says French leader

TOULOUSE, October 16. /TASS/. France and Germany are demanding that the Turkish offensive in Syria be stopped immediately, French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday following a French-German government-level meeting.

"We discussed the operation and demand that it be ceased," he stressed. According to the leader, the operation helps "the ISIS terrorist organization to recover its positions."

Macron also supported unified diplomatic pressure on Turkey, urging Ankara to stop the operation. The president believes that it is vital to coordinate position on this issue with Russia and Iran in particular, who "play an important role in the region," he underlined.

On October 9, Ankara launched a new military operation in northern Syria dubbed Peace Spring, which began with airstrikes on positions of Kurdish units. The objective is to create a buffer zone in northern Syria where Syrians refugees could return, Ankara claims. The buffer zone will also establish a security belt along the Turkish border. The Syrian SANA news agency branded the operation as aggression, while the international community condemned Ankara’s actions.