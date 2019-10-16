Georgia to extradite hacker charged under murder case to Russia

TBILISI, October 16. /TASS/. Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister Thea Tsulukiani has ordered to extradite Russian hacker Yaroslav Sumbayev, who is charged in his motherland under the case of the murder of investigator Yevgeniya Shishkina, the Justice Ministry’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"The order to extradite Sumbayev was issued on September 30, 2019. It is one of the cases under which we ask legal guarantees from any state if needed. To date, we received them from Russia and they comply with the standards of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) and the practice of the Strasbourg Court. Now we are waiting for the prison transfer, whose exact date is unknown. Sumbayev studied the order on October 15, and he has enough time to address the Strasbourg Court to suspend the extradition before the prison transfer occurs, which is his right," the press service’s official said.

In May, the Tbilisi City Court regarded Sumbayev’s extradition as acceptable. The hacker was detained in Tbilisi in November 2018 for illegal carrying of arms and production and use of a forged document. The charges were removed from him later, but an additional check showed that he is wanted by the Interpol at the Russian authorities’ request.

He is linked with the murder of Yevgeniya Shishkina. According to the Interpol, he and 28 more people were charged in Russia with a fictitious return of tickets of Russian Railways and the S7 airline company, through which they gained 17 million rubles ($265,000). The events date back to 2013-2014. Shishkina investigated this case and many other high profile cases. She was murdered on October 10, 2018, in the village of Arkhangelskoye, Moscow Region.

In March, Abdulaziz Abdulazizov, born in 2000, and a 17-year-old St. Petersburg resident were detained in St. Petersburg on suspicion of murder. They were charged under Section 295 ("Encroachment on the life of a person who delivers justice or carries out a preliminary investigation") and Part 1 Section 222 ("The illegal purchase, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons") of the Russian Criminal Code. According to the investigators, Abdulazizov committed the crime, and the 17-year-old person acted as a mediator.