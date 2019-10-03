Putin calls for addressing issues of political settlement in Syria

"Indeed, large-scale combat operations are over but it is impossible to reach a final solution through military activities, whatever result they may yield. So, today it is time for political settlement and this is what we are steadily doing," he said at a plenary session of the Valdai international discussion club.

SOCHI, October 3. /TASS/. Large-scale combat operation in Syria are over but the ultimate solution to the problem can be reached through political settlement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

The president admitted that not all nests of terrorism had been exterminated in Syria. But Russia is sparing no effort to create conditions for resolving the most difficult problems by political means only. "We have done much to establish the constitutional committee. This idea, by the way, emerged here, in Sochi, during a large-scale event that was attended by delegates representing both the government and practically all opposition forces," Putin said. "Back then, the Syrians agreed to set up a constitutional committee for a possible adoption of a new constitution or amending the existing one. A rather long period followed when this committee was formed."

Now, according to the Russian leader, all the parties concerned are waiting when this body begins its work under the United Nations auspice in Geneva.