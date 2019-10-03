Progress in Syrian peace process to pave way for Damascus’ return to Arab League - Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The launch of Syria’s Constitutional Committee will bring forth the topic of Syria’s return to the Arab League, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Arabic-language media. The interview was posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website on Thursday.

"We are confident that the launch of the committee’s work in Geneva will give an impetus to the entire settlement process in Syria," he said. "Progress on the political track will bring forth the long-standing topic of Damascus’ return to the Arab family. I mean the Arab League."

However, in his words, "much will depend on Saudi Arabia’s position, because its voice is heard in the region and beyond."

Syria’s membership in the Arab League was suspended in November 2011 when a conflict flared up in the country. Most of the Arab nations recalled their ambassadors from Damascus and scaled down trade ties with Syria.

Israel's strike against Syria

Air strikes against Syrian territory by the Israeli military may destabilize the situation in the region, the Russian top diplomat stated.

"Regarding arbitrary Israeli airstrikes on Syrian territory, we have never concealed a negative attitude towards such actions that further destabilize the situation and could lead to an escalation," he noted.

"Syria should not become a platform for implementing plans or settling scores. The main task of all concerned forces must be to help restore peace to Syrian territory," he added.