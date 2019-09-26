West is trying in vain to drive wedge between Beijing, Russia — China's top legislator

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The leaders of China and Russia can see through Western countries’ attempts to drive a wedge between Beijing and Moscow and won’t take the bait, Chairman of the Standing Committee of China’s National People's Congress Li Zhanshu said at a meeting with Speaker of Russia’s State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Vyacheslav Volodin on Thursday.

"We can see clearly that the United States and the West are trying to drive a wedge between China and Russia," he said.

"However, our leaders can see through their attempts. Fortunately, we haven’t taken their [Western countries’] bait," Li Zhanshu added.