US won’t drive a wedge between Russia and China — Chinese parliament chairman

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The United States is trying to put Russia and China at odds with each other, but Moscow and Beijing will not take that bait, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Chinese National People's Congress Li Zhanshu said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Nowadays, the US is carrying out double containment of China and Russia, as well as trying to sow discord between us, but we can see this very well and will not take that bait," he said. "The main reason is that we have a very solid foundation for mutual political trust. We will continue strengthening it and firmly supporting each other’s aspiration to walk down the path of our own development, as well as defending national interests ensuring sovereignty and security of the countries."

The chairman expressed confidence that Moscow and Beijing should reach a new level of cooperation in economy, science, innovations, cultural exchanges and interregional cooperation. He also stressed that it is vital to make effort to achieve a goal of increasing the trade volume to a level of $200 billion by 2024.

Li Zhanshu told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Chinese President Xi Jinping sent his regards, underlining the high-level of importance of Russia-China relations. "In the last few years, our relations have reached an unprecedentedly high level. It was possible primarily because of strategic leadership and personal effort of the two leaders. Chinese President Xi Jinping and you are great politicians and strategists who think globally and broadly," he said. "Comprehensive development of our relations brings benefit to the people of the two countries, as well as contributes greatly to peace and cooperation in the world as a whole. Chinese President Xi Jinping and you are committed leaders who have a deep sense of responsibility. Not only do you fully devote yourselves to your countries and peoples, but also bear huge responsibility for maintaining global peace."

Li Zhanshu also underscored that trusting business and personal relations between the Russian and Chinese leaders have huge political significance. "China and Russia serve as examples of building great relations between powers, between neighbors. We have many common interests, life tells us that our friendship and cooperation are sincere and secure," he added.