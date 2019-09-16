Chinese Foreign Ministry says efforts to drive wedge between Beijing, Moscow bound to fail

BEIJING, September 16. /TASS/. The relationship between China and Russia is exemplary and attempts to drive a wedge between the two countries are bound to fail, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a briefing on Monday. According to her, Beijing welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statement on the development of bilateral relations that he made in an interview with the Trud newspaper.

"We highly value the fact that Minister Lavrov positively views Chinese-Russian relationship," Hua Chunying said. She pointed out that 2019 marked the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China and of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. "The China-Russia relationship has stood up to changes on the international stage, it displays great vitality and has bright prospects," the Chinese diplomat added.