Chinese Foreign Ministry says efforts to drive wedge between Beijing, Moscow bound to fail

BEIJING, September 16. /TASS/. The relationship between China and Russia is exemplary and attempts to drive a wedge between the two countries are bound to fail, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said at a briefing on Monday. According to her, Beijing welcomes Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s statement on the development of bilateral relations that he made in an interview with the Trud newspaper.
"We highly value the fact that Minister Lavrov positively views Chinese-Russian relationship," Hua Chunying said. She pointed out that 2019 marked the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China and of diplomatic relations between China and Russia. "The China-Russia relationship has stood up to changes on the international stage, it displays great vitality and has bright prospects," the Chinese diplomat added.
According to her, Chinese-Russian partnership "is a true example of relations between big powers." "We rely on dialogue instead of confrontation, on partnership instead of an alliance, and we don’t act against third countries. Our relations are great and durable. No one can drive a wedge between us and any attempt to create a breach between China and Russia is bound to fail," the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized.
Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Trud newspaper, published on September 13, that Russia had established meaningful, trust-based and friendly relations with China. He noted that "the fabric of bilateral cooperation is so thick that third countries simply have no space to drive wedges."