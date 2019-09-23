Ukraine presidential aide states constructive dialogue with Russian side on prisoner swap

KIEV, September 23. /TASS/. Andrei Yermak, Aide to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, positively evaluated cooperation with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak on the exchange of detainees, he said in an interview with Ukrainian online media outlet Levy Bereg (Left Bank) published on Monday.

Answering the question on his impression from cooperation with Kozak, Yermak noted that it was "normal," adding that in case of the absence of construct the sides would not have managed to observe the agreements and carry out the exchange. "If our dialogue had not been constructive, it would have been difficult to do anything. I can say that he is a learned and professional person, and the agreements that we had were observed," Zelensky’s aide noted.

He added the major issues were determined by the presidents, and work-related issues in cooperation with Kozak were solved "rather quickly and effectively."

On September 7, Moscow and Kiev carried out a "35 for 35" detainee exchange. Dmitry Kozak represented the Russian side at the negotiations, and Andrei Yermak represented the Ukrainian side. On September 10, it emerged that Kozak is participating in negotiations with Ukraine on the next scheduled prisoner swap. Kiev expects to return 113 its citizens from Russia before the end of 2019.