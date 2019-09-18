US begins to improve relations with Belarus to pressure Europe, not Russia, says expert

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Through improving relations with Belarus, the US aims to put pressure on European countries, namely Poland, and not Russia, chairman of the International Valdai Discussion Club Andrey Bystritsky told TASS on Wednesday, commenting on yesterday’s meeting between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale.

On the outcomes of the meeting, the US side stated that it is ready to recover diplomatic representation at the level of ambassadors. The sides also discussed further lifting of US sanctions against Minsk.

"This step [convergence of Minsk and Washington] concerns Moscow to a lesser extent, it chiefly concerns European capitals, especially Warsaw," Bystritsky said in response to a corresponding question. "I think that through this small step, the Americans try to demonstrate the multifaceted nature of their European policy. In case some difficulties with Europeans arise, relations with Belarus, which needs several foreign solutions, are beneficial to Americans."

The expert stressed that Minsk would not abandon relations with Moscow, even though Belarus will strengthen its positions on the international stage. "All governments and all officials love to lean on various pillars, as it gives them an opportunity for making different moves," he explained.

The agency’s source also noted that practical steps, such as joint projects or development of trade relations, are unlikely to follow the political declarations. "Major agreements are unlikely due to differences in economies and economic interests," Bystritsky stressed. "Belarus cannot offer much to the US due to the distance and its location.".